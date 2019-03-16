Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry TIGHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry V. TIGHE

Notice Condolences Flowers

Harry V. TIGHE Notice
On March 10, 2019, Harry passed peacefully at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Shirley (Bishop) for 67 years; loving father of Patricia (Robert), Nancy (Robert), Gary, and Diane (P.J.); dear grandfather of Justin (Laurie), Ben, Evan, Ryan, Matt, Erin, Nate and Chris; dear great granddaughters, Veda and Naomi. A celebration of Harry's Life will be held on April 8, 2019, 11:00 am at Mercy Ridge Retirement Community. Harry will be laid to rest at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Funeral Services private. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.,Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.