|
|
On March 10, 2019, Harry passed peacefully at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Shirley (Bishop) for 67 years; loving father of Patricia (Robert), Nancy (Robert), Gary, and Diane (P.J.); dear grandfather of Justin (Laurie), Ben, Evan, Ryan, Matt, Erin, Nate and Chris; dear great granddaughters, Veda and Naomi. A celebration of Harry's Life will be held on April 8, 2019, 11:00 am at Mercy Ridge Retirement Community. Harry will be laid to rest at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. Funeral Services private. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd.,Timonium, MD 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019