Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Houpt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry W. Houpt Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry W. Houpt Jr. Notice
On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Harry Wilson Houpt, Jr. "Pops"; beloved husband of Dorothy J. Houpt (nee McDonald); loving father of Christine Michelle & her husband Awais, Donna Marie Javad & her husband Umar, Rebecca Lynn Mohammad & her husband Niaz and the late Bryan Wilson Houpt; grandfather of Mary Ann Mohammad, Brandon Adilmer Diaz and Hassan Javaid Mohammad, uncle of JD Sr., Star, Theresa and Pam, great uncle of David Jr. & his girlfriend Erica and Tyrell. Harry was also survived by many cousins in Pensylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Colorado along with many other family and friends.

Visitation at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A., 1201 Dundalk Avenue on Thursday, July 11, 2019 & Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2-5 & 7-9 P.M. A Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. www. KFHPA.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now