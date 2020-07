Or Copy this URL to Share

On July 25, 2020, Harry William Schneider, Jr. beloved husband of LaVerne Schneider; devoted father of Scott Schneider (Jill); and loving grandfather of Eric, Carson, Clara and Lindsey.



Services and interment private.



