Harry Webster Hurst, Jr. passed away on December 15, 2019; loving husband of the late Anna Hurst; beloved father of Harry Hurst and his wife Deborah and Bona Ellis and her husband Russell; brother of the late Kenneth Hurst; cherished grandfather of Jason Hurst, Rebecca Hurst Kemp, Christopher Ellis and Nicholas Ellis; devoted great grandfather of Ava, Ryan, Colin, and Aidan.
The family will receive friends at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230 on Friday, December 20 from 10 to 11am at which time a funeral service celebrating Web's life will begin at 11am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Web's memory to Christ Lutheran Church at the above address. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019