Age 75, born November 1, 1943 and left this world after an 8 month courageous battle. Harvey graduated from Forest Park High School and the Maryland Institute College of Art.Harvey had many interests. He was a car enthusiast and drove in motocross races. Harvey loved to travel, especially to Arizona and New Mexico where he collected Native American art, to surfing the "pipeline" in Hawaii, and seeing the sites in Las Vegas. His travels ended on March 30, 2019.Harvey was an easy-going, strong, independent person who was only stopped by a cruel struggle with disease. Harvey departed life too soon, leaving us wanting for more. He will be greatly missed.Harvey is survived by his brother, Bill (Cheryl) Niesen and niece, Cynthia both of California; nephew, Gary of North Carolina; and his longtime friend and companion, Garee Lisansky of Wilmington, DE.A graveside service will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the Jewish Community Cemetery, 401 Foulk Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Meals of Wheels.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary