On March 10, 2019, Harvey Lee Zeiger, beloved husband of Susan Zeiger (nee Gresser); devoted father of Dr. Diana Zeiger; dear brother of Dr. Robyn Zeiger (Stacey Williams); loving son of the late Hilda and Stanley Zeiger; adored brother-in-law of Charles (Deborah) Gresser and Jeffrey (late Carol) Bolotin.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 14, at 12 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Baltimore, MD 21208, Thursday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 12, 2019