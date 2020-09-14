1/
On September 10th, Harvey Rodgville (81) born in Brooklyn, NY, US Army (1962-1964), passed peacefully in Millsboro, DE surrounded by family. Harvey is survived by his loving wife, Helene (nee Frankel), of more than 54 years, daughter, Mara Jones-Shiflet (widow of Doug Shiflet) and son, Scott, and his wife, Megan. Harvey had eight grandchildren (Alex, Matthew, Katie and Paige and Gabrielle, Patrick, Jacqueline and Robert (Shiflet)). Harvey's life will be celebrated in a small private service due to COVID-19 limitations on September 17th at 11:00 AM at Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Seaside Jewish Community, PO Box 1472, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
11:00 AM
Delaware Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
