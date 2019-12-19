|
|
Edward W. Harycki was born August 3, 1932 in Taft, Wisconsin to the late Edward and Joanna Harycki. Mr. Harycki proudly served in the United States Army, then made his career at the Department of Defense for the National Security Agency from which he later retired. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife Jeanne Harycki, children Edward Harycki and his wife Randi, Regan Harycki, Renee Schilling and her husband David, grandchildren Brooks Schilling and his wife Sarah, Bret Schilling and his wife Heather, Regan Harycki, Tyler Harycki, Edward "Joshua" Harycki, and Jordana Harycki. He is also survived by his brother Sylvester Harycki and his wife Alice, his brother William Harycki and his wife Peggy, and his sister Joanne Jablonic and her husband David. After a long battle with cancer, Mr. Harycki passed away December 16, 2019 at Baltimore-Washington Medical Center. He will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his honor be made to the . A Funeral Service will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 20 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment with military honors will follow in Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. For more information or to leave condolences visit kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 19, 2019