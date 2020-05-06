Hayes C. Larkins devoted husband of the late Eudora Carmichael Larkins, devoted father of Lynda (Richard) Massicot, Laura (Michael) Lieberman, Lisa (Doug) Clegg, and Lydia (William) Vincek. His son Lance Larkins preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Georgaline (John) Kelley, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Hayes was born in Washington D.C on March 22nd, 1929 to Elizabeth and Carlton Larkins and passed away on April 27th, 2020.
First Lieutenant Hayes C. Larkins was a veteran of WW2, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War (3 tours of duty). He was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts. His body will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.