Hayes C. Larkins
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hayes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hayes C. Larkins devoted husband of the late Eudora Carmichael Larkins, devoted father of Lynda (Richard) Massicot, Laura (Michael) Lieberman, Lisa (Doug) Clegg, and Lydia (William) Vincek. His son Lance Larkins preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Georgaline (John) Kelley, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Hayes was born in Washington D.C on March 22nd, 1929 to Elizabeth and Carlton Larkins and passed away on April 27th, 2020.

First Lieutenant Hayes C. Larkins was a veteran of WW2, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War (3 tours of duty). He was wounded twice and received two Purple Hearts. His body will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved