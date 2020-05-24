Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 18th, 2020 Hazel May Adams (Nee Holland); Beloved wife of the late Howard Adams; Loving mother of Ronald Moore and his wife Ursula and Helen Pennington; Cherished grandmother of Tina & Bill Forbes, James Eisenhart, Bill Pennington, Debbie Stewart, Belinda & Tom Ferciot and Ron & Lois Smith; Dear great grandmother of Carl John, Raymond, Steven, Jennifer, Jessica, Amanda, Brittany, Julianna, Jimmy & Jazmin, Timmy & Kayla; Devoted great-great grandmother of Michelle, Ray Jr., Lydia, Lilly, Gio, Kaelan, Brook, Kyli, Kamden, Kelci, Karli, Kadence and R.J.; Also preceded in death by her sister Helen Trost.



Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.



