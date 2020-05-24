Hazel Adams
On May 18th, 2020 Hazel May Adams (Nee Holland); Beloved wife of the late Howard Adams; Loving mother of Ronald Moore and his wife Ursula and Helen Pennington; Cherished grandmother of Tina & Bill Forbes, James Eisenhart, Bill Pennington, Debbie Stewart, Belinda & Tom Ferciot and Ron & Lois Smith; Dear great grandmother of Carl John, Raymond, Steven, Jennifer, Jessica, Amanda, Brittany, Julianna, Jimmy & Jazmin, Timmy & Kayla; Devoted great-great grandmother of Michelle, Ray Jr., Lydia, Lilly, Gio, Kaelan, Brook, Kyli, Kamden, Kelci, Karli, Kadence and R.J.; Also preceded in death by her sister Helen Trost.

Arrangements by the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
