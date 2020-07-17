1/1
Hazel Louise Roebuck
Hazel Louise Roebuck died Wednesday, July 8 at her home in Aberdeen. She was 90.

Born in Bel Air, MD she was the daughter of the late John W. and Ruby Mae (Crouse) Williams and wife of the late James Roebuck who died in 1999.

A retired operations officer for the Bank of America she had previously worked for First National Bank and Equitable Trust. A member of Trinity Lutheran Church, she was an avid bowler who once scored a 279 and she also enjoyed doing crafts.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and her companion Douglas Phelps, Sr. and his children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Homer Williams, James Howard Williams and Lillie Mae Norfleet.

A visitation was held on Sunday, July 12 from 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral services was held on Monday, July 13 at 10:00am. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Online Condolences may be left for the family at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
JUL
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
July 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
