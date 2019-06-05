Rev. Hazel Cassell Minor, 77, transitioned this life on June 4, 2019. Rev. Cassell was born August 23, 1941 on Yadkin Road in Norfolk County (Chesapeake), Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Lucy Artis Cassell and Hubert Cassell. She graduated from Crestwood High School in 1959, received her Bachelor's degree in Sociology from Norfolk State University in 1964, and attended Howard University for graduate school. She also became a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor with the Virginia Board of Counseling in 2007.Throughout her career she served as an adult education instructor, residential counselor/teacher for at-risk youth, and nursing home owner. Yet, her greatest joy in life was being an ordained spiritualist minister for more than 50 years. As a religious studies scholar, metaphysical counselor, and psychic healer, she taught classes and workshops in the Washington, DC metro area as well as nationally. She was also a radio talk show host for more than 20 years and a regular guest on television, radio, and print media. Hazel loved gardening and with her green thumb, houseplants flourished. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Minor and her sister, Laverne Cassell Spruill. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Dr. Viola Vaughan-Eden (Scott) of Williamsburg; nephews, Samuel Spruill (Errin) of Portsmouth and Cornelius Spruill (Shalmaria) of Lithonia, GA; aunts, Mary Scott Davis of Chesapeake, Thelma Faulk of Suffolk, and Wilhamena Jordan of Nags Head, NC; first cousins, Sheila Elliott (Terry) and Ollie Spratley (Justine) of Newport News, and Sharon Johnson (Rick) of Burke; 11 great-nieces/nephews; and many other family and friends.A life celebration service will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Divine Baptist Church, 2917 Old Galberry Road, Chesapeake. Visitation will begin at the church at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in Cassell Cuffee Demby Family Cemetery, 2986 Galberry Road?. Deepest thanks to the staff and nurses of Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Virginia Beach for the care, love, and companionship given to Hazel over the last five years.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, Newport News, VA. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary