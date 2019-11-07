|
Hazel Patterson passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019, at the age of 83. Loving wife of the late Cleave J. Patterson. Beloved mother of three children; Ann Murphy, Phillip Patterson, Mary Stonebreaker and her husband, Ralph. Sister to James and Thomas Huston. She has 7 grandchildren,
14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was a loving aunt. She was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of St. Mary of the Mills in Laurel. She was a member of the Laurel Senior Club. She was always ready to travel and have a fun time with family. She was a very compassionate, giving lady. She was the foundation of her family, always putting everyone else before her. Hazel prayed for everyone. She loved to spend time with her family, crochet, go to the beach, pick crabs, shop, play bingo and read the newspaper. Her list of activities was endless. She stayed busy and went out almost every day. As we have been going through this process, it seems she was well-liked by everyone we have spoken to. She truly is an angel. Also a guardian angel to us, her family, and will be truly, deeply missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 7, 2019