Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Hedwig Mina Longstreth
On July 13, 2019; HEDWIG "Hedy" MINA LONGSTRETH (nee Ditzinger); beloved wife of the late Ronald E. Longstreth; loving mother of Karyn Rand (Thomas), Theodore Maddux III (Margaret), and Patricia Harper (Randall); cherished grandmother of Adam Peake (Kristin), Mark Maddux, Scott Harper (Britt), and Ryan Harper (Brooke); devoted great grandmother of Henry and Hayden Peake, Caleb and Blake Harper, and two Harpers due in October.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17 from 4-7PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a funeral service will be held 10:30AM, Thursday, July 18th. Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 15, 2019
