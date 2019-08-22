|
Heidi Joann Hawkins passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on August 12, 2019 at the age of 63.
Born February 10, 1956 in Fort Meade, MD, Heidi spent her early years moving about with her military family before settling in College Park, MD. Heidi loved spending time at the beach, the Laurel Municipal pool, crafting, making jewelry, and cheering on her Redskins. Above all, Heidi cherished God and her family, and was a devoted mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Randall M. Hawkins, Jr., daughter-in-law Kara L. Hawkins, two grandsons, Woodrow A. and Cooper D. Hawkins, her mother, Frieda H. Hartley, siblings, Charles M. Hartley, Mark J. and Mary H. Hartley, Mary L. Mapes and Teresa D. Hartley, and many loving nieces and nephews. Heidi was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Randall M. Hawkins, beloved daughter, Christen H. Hawkins, father Kenneth M. Hartley and brother, Michael L. Hartley.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Mills Catholic Church at 11 am on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019