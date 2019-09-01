|
On August 26, 2019 Helen A. Cicone (nee Panzarella) beloved wife of the late Honorable Judge Frank E. Cicone; devoted mother of Gina M. Macleay and her husband Kenneth, Lisa M. Cicone and Linda M. Cicone; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Michael, Johnny and Tony Macleay; devoted sister of the late Leona, Russell, Philip, John and Carl Panzarella, Josephine Hudson and Theresa Fiastro.
Friends may call at the Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Tuesday, September 3 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday, September 4 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Believe Big, 4821 Butler Road, Suite 1D, Glyndon, MD 21136
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019