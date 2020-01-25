|
On January 21, 2020 Helen A. (nee Thomas) Zeller beloved wife of the late George W. Zeller; devoted mother of Patricia Wakham and her husband E.C., Paul Zeller and his wife Linda, Robert Zeller, M.D. and his wife Diane, Joan Wellham and her husband Robert; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Genevieve Semenkow; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Fullerton on Monday at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy Medical Center https://mdmercy.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 25, 2020