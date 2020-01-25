Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Fullerton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Zeller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Zeller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Zeller Notice
On January 21, 2020 Helen A. (nee Thomas) Zeller beloved wife of the late George W. Zeller; devoted mother of Patricia Wakham and her husband E.C., Paul Zeller and his wife Linda, Robert Zeller, M.D. and his wife Diane, Joan Wellham and her husband Robert; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; dear sister of the late Genevieve Semenkow; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Sunday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church in Fullerton on Monday at 10am. Interment St. Joseph Church Cemetery. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Mercy Medical Center https://mdmercy.com

www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -