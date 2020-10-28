1/1
Helen Albright
On October 25, 2020, Helen Albright, 98, of Bel Air, passed away. Born in Baldwin, MD, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. & Mary Helen (Isennock) Conklin. She retired in 1984 from Koppers Company, Glen Arm, MD where she worked in the accounting office. Before Koppers, Helen worked 15 years for the Harford County Board of Education in school cafeteria work. First at Bel Air High and then as a cafeteria manager at Bakerfield Elementary in Aberdeen. She was a Charter Member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Bel Air.

Helen was the loving wife of the late G. Herman Albright; devoted mother of the late Paul H. Albright and his late wife Carman; cherished grandmother of Jeremiah Albright and Nathaniel Albright & his wife Erin; dear great grandmother of Dylan Albright; sister of the late Mabel Pilson & Ruth Amtmann.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Helen's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 7 Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 5-7 P.M. and Thursday from 10AM – 12 PM. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, 12:30 PM at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

If desired, Contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Celebration of Life
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
OCT
29
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Bel Air Memorial Gardens
