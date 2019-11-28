Home

John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
(410) 263-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
1505 Crownsville Rd.
Crownsville, MD
Helen A. Winchester died on November 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bertram Seager Winchester Jr., her son, John Frederick Winchester, and her sister, Jane MacNabb. Helen is survived by her son, Bertram S. Winchester III and his wife Deborah; and two granddaughters: Claire B. and Ellen L. Winchester. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 1st at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 2nd, at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 1505 Crownsville Rd., Crownsville, MD. Interment at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Taylor's Chapel in Baltimore, MD (taylorschapel.org) or St. Paul's Anglican Church, P.O. Box 380, Crownsville, MD 21032.

An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
