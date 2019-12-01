Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
5401 Loch Raven Blvd.
On November 28, 2019, Helen Ann Caskey (nee Krawczynski), beloved wife of the late Joseph Francis Caskey, devoted mother of Kathy Geiman, Ann McComiskey, Frances Tolley, Joseph F. Caskey, Jr., Gerard L. Caskey and Cecilia Caskey Laurent, dear sister of Jean Arnold and the late Edward, Marie and John Krawczynski. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday 10:00 AM at St. Matthew Church, 5401 Loch Raven Blvd. 21239. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Center, 101 W. 23rd. Street, Baltimore, MD 21218 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
