Helen Anna Anderson

Helen Anna Anderson Notice
On April 17, 2019, Helen Anna Anderson, 92, of Bel Air, MD & formerly of Randallstown; beloved wife of the late John Thomas Anderson; devoted mother of Mark Anderson (Lori), Susan Kern (Wayne), Karen Mersinger (Matt) & the late Timothy Anderson and his surviving wife, Debbie; cherished grandmother of Erica Cardinal (Brian), Bryan, Heather, Timothy J. & Kerry Anderson, Luke (Rachel) & Mattie Mersinger, Andrew, Evan & Ryan Kern; loving great-grandmother of Nora & Alaina Harris, Avery & Grace Cardinal, James Anderson and Kailynn Mersinger; dear sister of Frank K. Lacks (Jean). Family and friends will honor Helen's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9PM. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30AM Thursday, March 25, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church-Hickory. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Park-Sykeville at 1:15PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Helens name may be made to St. Ignatius Catholic Church- 533 E Jarrettsville Rd, Forest Hill, MD 21050. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
