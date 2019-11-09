|
On November 6, 2019, Helen B. Winterstein (nee Matschulat) passed away. Beloved wife of William H. Winterstein, Sr.; devoted mother of William H. Winterstein, Jr. and his wife Lola and Robert C. Winterstein and his wife Donna; loving grandmother of Ryan and Kristi and six great-grandchildren; sister of Betty, Charles, George, Anna, Mary Ann, William (Bo) and the late Paul and Gertrude; sister-in-law of Charles Winterstein and his wife Laura Jean.
Visiting at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc., 7401 Belair Road (Overlea) on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 11:00 am. Entombment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7910 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 9, 2019