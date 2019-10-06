Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Barrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Barrick


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Barrick Notice
Helen Rebecca Barrick (Becky), a life-long Maryland resident, died Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at Spring Arbor Retirement Home in Severna Park, MD.

Born in 1928 and raised at Fort Ritchie in Cascade, MD, Rebecca was the daughter of Col. Robert F. Barrick and Ann Elizabeth (Kennedy) Barrick. COL Barrick served as the Chief Engineer at Fort Ritchie having responsibility for development of the base during the 1920's and 1930's. Rebecca attended St. Joseph's High School in Emmetsburg, MD, later graduating at Seton High School in Baltimore. She enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1949 and obtained the rank of Sergeant. In 1951 while stationed in San Diego, she married 2nd Lt. Harry W. Barrick, Jr. (no relation) from Woodsboro, MD. After leaving the military, the couple lived in Baltimore, Timonium and Severna Park, MD prior to retirement in Queenstown, MD in their home on the Wye River.

Becky was one of the founding owners of the B-Hive Arts and Crafts in Severna Park in 1972. She was a realtor at Champion Real Estate, worked for the MD State Board of Elections and volunteered at Ann Arundel Co Historical Society for many years. In addition to being an accomplished homemaker and seamstress, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting, traveling and, in her latter life, reading and working crossword puzzles. She had a keen interest and understanding of words and their derivations.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007, and also, her brother, Robert F. Barrick, and Sister, Elizabeth Barrick Strada. She is survived by her three children, Lorraine Barrick Summers (Steve) of New Orleans, LA, Harry W. Barrick, III (Patty) of Lutherville, MD, Karl F. Barrick (Sheila) of Pasadena, MD, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation in her name.

Additional information about her life and funeral arrangements can be found at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stauffer Funeral Home
Download Now