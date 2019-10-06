|
Helen Rebecca Barrick (Becky), a life-long Maryland resident, died Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at Spring Arbor Retirement Home in Severna Park, MD.
Born in 1928 and raised at Fort Ritchie in Cascade, MD, Rebecca was the daughter of Col. Robert F. Barrick and Ann Elizabeth (Kennedy) Barrick. COL Barrick served as the Chief Engineer at Fort Ritchie having responsibility for development of the base during the 1920's and 1930's. Rebecca attended St. Joseph's High School in Emmetsburg, MD, later graduating at Seton High School in Baltimore. She enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1949 and obtained the rank of Sergeant. In 1951 while stationed in San Diego, she married 2nd Lt. Harry W. Barrick, Jr. (no relation) from Woodsboro, MD. After leaving the military, the couple lived in Baltimore, Timonium and Severna Park, MD prior to retirement in Queenstown, MD in their home on the Wye River.
Becky was one of the founding owners of the B-Hive Arts and Crafts in Severna Park in 1972. She was a realtor at Champion Real Estate, worked for the MD State Board of Elections and volunteered at Ann Arundel Co Historical Society for many years. In addition to being an accomplished homemaker and seamstress, she enjoyed gardening, sewing and knitting, traveling and, in her latter life, reading and working crossword puzzles. She had a keen interest and understanding of words and their derivations.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 2007, and also, her brother, Robert F. Barrick, and Sister, Elizabeth Barrick Strada. She is survived by her three children, Lorraine Barrick Summers (Steve) of New Orleans, LA, Harry W. Barrick, III (Patty) of Lutherville, MD, Karl F. Barrick (Sheila) of Pasadena, MD, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation in her name.
Additional information about her life and funeral arrangements can be found at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019