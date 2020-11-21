Helen Beverly Webber, 84, of Perry Hall, MD, died of pulmonary fibrosis at her home on Thursday November 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a sister to Andy Hartman, Bernie Hartman, Thomas Hartman, and Lisa Astradio (all deceased) and is survived by brother James (Lilian) Hartman of Timonium, MD. Her parents Ambrose and Catherine McNamara Hartman predeceased her.







Born and raised in Essex, MD, Ms. Webber was educated in Baltimore County parochial schools, graduating from St. Catherine's Secretarial School in 1952. Married to Edward F. Webber in 1954, she was a loving wife and mother of four children.







Ms. Webber was a tender, loving mother, dedicating her early marital years to her family. She actively participated in her children's activities, including: Brownies, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, sports, and ice skating. She also served as Choir Mom, Band Mom, and a PTA volunteer. She was a member of a sorority and maintained lifelong friendships from many from her early years growing up in Baltimore County.







In middle age, Ms. Webber started her professional career, pursuing opportunities with United Way, Sheppard Pratt Hospital, and WHC Wilson & Co., and she joined Alex Brown as an Administrative Assistant in 1978. She rose through the ranks of the Firm and was promoted to Vice President in 1997 before retiring in 2000. She was best known for her quick wit, straightforward approach to managing people, and unwavering honesty.







In retirement, Ms. Webber traveled the nation and abroad, and she dedicated her daily life to her children, grandchildren, and many close friends. Her dearest friends were Mac and Marsha. She attended Grace Fellowship Church in Timonium, MD.







Of her many significant life accomplishments, perhaps none was more impactful than her commitment to supporting people in alcohol recovery throughout Greater Baltimore. Ms. Webber celebrated 40 years of continuous sobriety in a program of recovery on September 15th, 2020, living in the steps and traditions of that program with absolute commitment. She touched the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of people both directly and indirectly through her tireless commitment to the program of recovery.



Surviving Her is former Spouse, Edward F. Webber of Dundalk Md.; her children Edward Webber of Longboat Key Fla., Catherine (Ronald) McNamara of Parkville MD., Michael Webber of Hurlock Md., and Karen Flesher of Perry Hall Md.; grandchildren Nicole (Sean) Miller, Kristen Everist, Megan McNamara, Elizabeth (Stephen) Wurster, Jennifer Webber, Hanna Webber, Matthew Webber, Adam Flesher, Lucas Webber, and Noah Flesher; and two great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews



An in-person celebration of life will be planned after the threat of Covid-19 has passed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store