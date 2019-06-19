Home

Helen "Boots" Bonney

Helen "Boots" Bonney, age 81, of Bel Air, MD passed away on June 13, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Primo and Helen (Capo) DiPietro and wife of the late Joseph Bonney Jr. She was a Harford County resident most of her life and ran her business Hidden Treasures for many years until she retired. She enjoyed her retirement years playing Bridge and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Bonney is survived by daughter, Donna Volpe; son, John DeBrouse; five grandchildren, Kasey Volpe Coward, Kayla Volpe, Robert Volpe, Nikki McCargar and Lauren DePoy; and great-grandson, Cormac McCargar.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
