Helen Jane Boyko, 93, a 20-year resident of Catonsville, MD and previously of Arbutus, MD, died at Spa Creek Center in Annapolis, MD on Friday, May 15, 2020. Born March 30, 1927, in Fayetteville, WV to the late Clarence and Lena Holstein, she was in the 1945 graduation class at Fayetteville High School. Helen worked at her family's grocery business until 1974, then went to work at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company until her retirement in 1989. In retirement, she cared for her husband, Alex, who had dementia until his death in 1994. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, scouring flea markets, cake decorating, sewing, and calligraphy. In addition to her parents and husband of 48 years, she was preceded in death by five siblings, David, Gene, Donald, Clarence, Jr., and Jerry. Helen is survived by three children, Michael Boyko of Catonsville, MD, Lee (Linda) Boyko of Hanover, MD, and Sylvia (Jim) Stafford of Evergreen, CO; three siblings, Steve Holstein of Mt. Hope, WV, Betty Christian of Zanesville, OH, and Sandy Maynor of Mt. Hope, WV; two grandchildren, Craig and Matthew Boyko; and seven great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Helen will be interred with her husband at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.