|
|
On January 31, 2020 Helen Chellis (nee Malinski) devoted wife of the late James S. Chellis and beloved mother of Leslie Habicht and her husband Mark and the late Deborah Ann and James A. Chellis. Loving grandmother of James W., Timothy S., and Christopher M. Chellis. Dear sister of Dorothy Fratantuono and pre-deceased by 8 loving brothers and sisters.
Friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. on Tuesday, February 4th, from 7 to 9 P.M. and Wednesday, February 5th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 P.M. All are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday, February 6th, at 10 A.M. in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Deborah Ann Chellis Scholarship Fund, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd., Towson, MD 21286 or Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart, 1001 W. Joppa Road, Towson, MD 21204. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020