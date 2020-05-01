Helen Cohen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Cohen (nee Bochner), a Holocaust survivor thanks to her family, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Joel Cohen; children, Debbie (Michael) Raine, Audrey (Matthew) Pollack, and Jeff Cohen; and grandchildren, Erin Pollack, Zach Pollack, and Noah Pollack. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Avrum Bochner and Mindle Bochner Deresiewicz, and step-father, Benjamin Deresiewicz. She loved and was loved by her family and was a very caring friend.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 1 to May 7, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved