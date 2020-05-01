Helen Cohen (nee Bochner), a Holocaust survivor thanks to her family, passed away on April 30, 2020 at the age of 80. She is survived by her husband, Joel Cohen; children, Debbie (Michael) Raine, Audrey (Matthew) Pollack, and Jeff Cohen; and grandchildren, Erin Pollack, Zach Pollack, and Noah Pollack. Helen was predeceased by her parents, Avrum Bochner and Mindle Bochner Deresiewicz, and step-father, Benjamin Deresiewicz. She loved and was loved by her family and was a very caring friend.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297 or Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the charity of your choice.
