Helen Louise Disney (nee Schroeder), 93 of Baltimore, Maryland died on May 4, 2019 at her home in Parkville after a 7-month decline following surgery for a bowel obstruction. She went peacefully, while comforted by her son at her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Disney. They would've been married 69 years this year. Devoted mother of Raymond E. Disney, Jr., loving cousin of Donald F. Schroeder, and Carol Lee Schroeder. Dear aunt of James A. Disney, Susan Varner Hammen, and Sandra L. Sidler. Born in Baltimore on February 9, 1926. She was a graduate of Patterson High School, and worked as an operator for the telephone company from 1942 through 1953. She retired in 1994 from the Defense Investigative Service at Ft. Holabird, where she worked for 20 years. She enjoyed sending cards to all her friends & family for nearly every holiday or special event, and was very creative with humorous jokes & puns related to the card's theme. A memorial service is being planned for sometime in June. Those wishing to attend may email [email protected] to be notified.