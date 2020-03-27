|
Helen Elizabeth Shanahan of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, just shy of her 89th birthday. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Pusti) Lapchak, and wife of 50 years to the late Edmund Francis Shanahan Jr. Helen earned a Bachelor's degree in music education from West Chester State Teachers College in Pennsylvania and a Master's degree equivalency from Towson State College. Helen was a dedicated music teacher for 30 years in the Harford County Public School system assigned to Wakefield-Homestead Elementary School. At times, Helen wheeled a cart full of lesson plans and music books from classroom to classroom. During her tenure, she led countless 3rd grade flutophone players marching in unison. Helen started her teaching career in Middle River followed by work as a music teacher at Harford Day School and the John Archer School. "Mrs. Shanahan" was remembered and well-recognized in public by her former students long after she stopped teaching. Upon her retirement as a music teacher, Helen joined the cello section of the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra where she played for 10 years and made many dear friends. She also taught private piano lessons and served as a piano accompanist for student soloists. Helen enjoyed listening to classical music and was a volunteer DJ for a classical music program at the radio station at Harford Community College. Helen liked to do crossword puzzles and was a loyal Ravens and Orioles fan. Helen is survived by her son, Edmund F. Shanahan III and his wife, Sylvia L. of Yorktown, VA; three daughters, Judith A. Bollinger and her husband, Stuart J. of Bel Air, MD, Marie H. Shanahan of Belcamp, MD, and Lisa A. Shanahan of Bel Air; seven grandchildren, Jennifer M. Owens and husband Joseph of Hampton, VA, Michael L. Diaz of Oakland, CA, Morgan E. Robinson and husband Jon-Daniel of Norfolk, VA, Edmund F. Shanahan IV of Yorktown, VA, Ian S. Bollinger of Baltimore, MD, Christopher M. Bollinger and Daniel A. Boyer, both of Bel Air; and two great grandchildren, Marley M. Owens and Elijah J. Owens of Hampton. Helen was predeceased by her sister, Mary Ann Coll of Cornwall, CT, in 2016. All services will be private. Interment will be at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Susquehanna Symphony Orchestra, www.ssorchestra.org . Memory tributes may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020