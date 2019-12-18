|
|
Helen Elaine Shultz, age 91, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD with her two loving nieces at her side. Born in Berwick, PA, she was the daughter of the late John H. Shultz and Thelma (Pollock) Shultz.
Helen was born December 8, 1927 and graduated from Berwick High School. In 1954, she moved to Bel Air, MD and began working as telephone operator at the C&P Telephone Company (now Verizon). After a rewarding career, she retired in 1979 and moved to Bushnell, FL along with her parents. She had a wide circle of family, friends and neighbors that enriched her life in the same way she did theirs.
Helen is survived by her nieces, Beverly (Dave) Francis of Lewes, DE; Tish (Jeff) Minnick of Forest Hill, MD; Tina Morgan and Trudy Gunn of Bushnell, FL; sisters-in-law Betty Shultz, Lucille Autry and Dee Shultz; dear friends Joyce Newland, Tom Towner, Dave and Maryanne Jones and many great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, her brothers Charlie Shultz, Dale Shultz and Jimmy Shultz and sister, Faye (Shultz) Pyle, predeceased her.
Helen loved music, dancing, travelling, and adored her animals. She was fun loving, kindhearted, and fiercely independent.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to honor Helen, contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047, or Humane Society of Sumter County, PO Box 67, Lake Panasofkee, FL 33538.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019