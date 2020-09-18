Helen Elizabeth Bardonski, age 96, of Aberdeen, Maryland passed away on September 16, 2020 at her home. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of Preston John and Elizabeth (Hoover) Leonard and wife of the late Walter L. Bardonski and her first husband, the late Richard Pierce Litzinger Sr. She was a member of Cranberry United Methodist Church and a member of the Abingdon VFW Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Helen loved playing Yahtzee and Bingo.
Helen is survived by her son, Richard Litzinger; daughter, Hope Elizabeth Mariacker; grandchildren, Carolyn Mariacker, Beverly Murray, Sandra Crites, Jennifer Collins, and Jessyca Jordan; great-grandchildren, Leslie and Molly Mariacker, Hunter Murray, Makayla Jordan, Thomas and Dillon Crites, and Justin Collins; great great grandchild, Sarah Boone; brother, Preston John Leonard, Jr.; sister, Sandra Leonard; and step son, Lewis Bardonski.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 10-11 am followed by a service at 11 am. Interment will take place in St. George's Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Those who desire may send contributions to Cranberry United Methodist Church, 1632 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD 21130.
