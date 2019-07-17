|
|
On July 15, 2019 Helen Elizabeth (nee Kahl) Martin, beloved wife of the late Milton W. Martin; loving sister of Thelma Moore and the late Regina Stachnick, Nevitt Kahl, Ida Neiser, Martin Kahl, Roger Kahl and Phyllis Wild; she is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A. 11750 Belair Road in Kingsville on Friday from 2-5 & 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 17 to July 18, 2019