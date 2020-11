Helen Elizabeth Vaccarino, age 87 years of Whiteford, MD died at Hart Heritage Estates in Street, MD at 12:36 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was the wife of Peter Isadore Vaccarino who died on June 13, 1986.Born in Baltimore City on July 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Helen Catherine (Reinhardt) Wolcott. While she enjoyed reading and crocheting, caring for the needs of her family was her main concern.Mrs. Vaccarino was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Parkville, MDShe is survived by seven children:Joseph Vaccarino and his wife, KathyBrenda Adle and her husband, MichaelCarmela Boyle and her husband, MichaelHelen Lohmeyer and her husband, DavidDarlene Amos and her husband, MarkCharles Vaccarino and his wife, KrissySandra Thompson and her husband, KempSeventeen grandchildren:Tommy Vaccarino, Dorrie Fredricks, Helen Miller, Phillip McGuire, Jr., Jason DeGraw, Justin DeGraw, Kristina Kriss, Joshua Lohmeyer, Derek Amos, Peter Amos, Zachary Amos, Joseph Vaccarino, Nicholas Vaccarino, Logan Vaccarino, Tristan Vaccarino, Kemp Thompson, Jr., and Brett ThompsonFifteen great-grandchildren:Ellie Fredricks, Paige Fredricks, Lane Miller, Bryn Miller, Ella McGuire, Madeline McGuire, Carter McGuire, Alexandra DeGraw, Olivia DeGraw, Cameron DeGraw, Hailey DeGraw, Kara Kriss, Benjamin Kriss, Kyle Vaccarino and Kemp Thompson, IIIIn addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Turek and Catherine Hoffman, and her brother, John Wolcott.A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning, November 16 beginning at 11 a.m.Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pylesville, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 would be appreciated.For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915