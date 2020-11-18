1/1
Helen Elizabeth Vaccarino
1933 - 2020
Helen Elizabeth Vaccarino, age 87 years of Whiteford, MD died at Hart Heritage Estates in Street, MD at 12:36 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was the wife of Peter Isadore Vaccarino who died on June 13, 1986.

Born in Baltimore City on July 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Helen Catherine (Reinhardt) Wolcott. While she enjoyed reading and crocheting, caring for the needs of her family was her main concern.

Mrs. Vaccarino was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Parkville, MD

She is survived by seven children:

Joseph Vaccarino and his wife, Kathy

Brenda Adle and her husband, Michael

Carmela Boyle and her husband, Michael

Helen Lohmeyer and her husband, David

Darlene Amos and her husband, Mark

Charles Vaccarino and his wife, Krissy

Sandra Thompson and her husband, Kemp

Seventeen grandchildren:

Tommy Vaccarino, Dorrie Fredricks, Helen Miller, Phillip McGuire, Jr., Jason DeGraw, Justin DeGraw, Kristina Kriss, Joshua Lohmeyer, Derek Amos, Peter Amos, Zachary Amos, Joseph Vaccarino, Nicholas Vaccarino, Logan Vaccarino, Tristan Vaccarino, Kemp Thompson, Jr., and Brett Thompson

Fifteen great-grandchildren:

Ellie Fredricks, Paige Fredricks, Lane Miller, Bryn Miller, Ella McGuire, Madeline McGuire, Carter McGuire, Alexandra DeGraw, Olivia DeGraw, Cameron DeGraw, Hailey DeGraw, Kara Kriss, Benjamin Kriss, Kyle Vaccarino and Kemp Thompson, III

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Turek and Catherine Hoffman, and her brother, John Wolcott.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.

The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning, November 16 beginning at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pylesville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310

Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 would be appreciated.

For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
