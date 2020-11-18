Helen Elizabeth Vaccarino, age 87 years of Whiteford, MD died at Hart Heritage Estates in Street, MD at 12:36 pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. She was the wife of Peter Isadore Vaccarino who died on June 13, 1986.
Born in Baltimore City on July 30, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Helen Catherine (Reinhardt) Wolcott. While she enjoyed reading and crocheting, caring for the needs of her family was her main concern.
Mrs. Vaccarino was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Parkville, MD
She is survived by seven children:
Joseph Vaccarino and his wife, Kathy
Brenda Adle and her husband, Michael
Carmela Boyle and her husband, Michael
Helen Lohmeyer and her husband, David
Darlene Amos and her husband, Mark
Charles Vaccarino and his wife, Krissy
Sandra Thompson and her husband, Kemp
Seventeen grandchildren:
Tommy Vaccarino, Dorrie Fredricks, Helen Miller, Phillip McGuire, Jr., Jason DeGraw, Justin DeGraw, Kristina Kriss, Joshua Lohmeyer, Derek Amos, Peter Amos, Zachary Amos, Joseph Vaccarino, Nicholas Vaccarino, Logan Vaccarino, Tristan Vaccarino, Kemp Thompson, Jr., and Brett Thompson
Fifteen great-grandchildren:
Ellie Fredricks, Paige Fredricks, Lane Miller, Bryn Miller, Ella McGuire, Madeline McGuire, Carter McGuire, Alexandra DeGraw, Olivia DeGraw, Cameron DeGraw, Hailey DeGraw, Kara Kriss, Benjamin Kriss, Kyle Vaccarino and Kemp Thompson, III
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Elaine Turek and Catherine Hoffman, and her brother, John Wolcott.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 15 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA.
The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning, November 16 beginning at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Pylesville, MD.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 would be appreciated.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915