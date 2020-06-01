Helen Fagan
On May 30, 2020, Helen Elizabeth Fagan peacefully passed away; she was the beloved wife of almost 55 years to the late Patrick Fagan; devoted mother of Kathy Fagan Davis and her husband Troy, Patricia Fagan Tress and her husband Sam and the late Mary Ann Boynton and her husband Terry; loving grandmother of Angela Kiser and her husband Randy, Laura Mercadante and her husband Nick, Tara Guthrie and her husband Vince, Ryan Boynton and his wife Jordan, Eric Tress, Andrew Tress, and Justin Boynton; also survived by 7 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. (610 W. Mac Phail Road Belair, MD 21014) on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the St. Ignatius Catholic Church (Hickory). Interment in Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left at:

www.schimunekfunerahomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
2
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
JUN
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
4106385360
