Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
5407 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
HELEN FANSEEN LANGRALL

HELEN FANSEEN LANGRALL Notice
On February 10, 2020 Helen Langrall beloved wife of the late Judge James Langrall; dear mother of Nancy Langrall, Janice Langrall and Carole Langrall; dear grandmother of Erin Mayer and James Mayer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 4th at 11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church 5407 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Those desiring may make contributions to Goucher College, Planned Parenthood of Maryland or House of Ruth. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020
