Helen Fenneman Stocksdale died peacefully December 30, 2019 in Dobson, North Carolina, in the loving care of Mountain Valley Hospice at the Woltz Hospice Home. She was lively and engaged up until her last days. In her last years, she moved to Galax, Virginia to be in her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains, where she had lived as a youth and reconnected with her girlhood friend, Judy Carson. She leaves behind Willard Gayheart, her loving friend and soulmate of her last years in Galax. They shared music, art and a deep love of family, of one another, and of the high country. Her whole life was connected to dogs and birds and all creatures and to the natural world.
She was born in Baltimore, MD, October 4, 1944 to Lawrence Fenneman and Helen Martien Fenneman, graduated from Galax High School and Radford College. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Lawrence Fenneman, and her husband, William Stocksdale. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Meg Kelsey Wright along with her husband, Jonathan A. Wright, and many members of the extended Martien family. High Country Services is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway Inc, or the National Wildlife Federation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020