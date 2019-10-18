|
|
Helen Jones Gamble, 96 years, of Rising Sun, MD, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2019. Born March 25, 1923 in Perryville, MD, she was the daughter of the late George and Harriette Jones.
Helen lived her entire adult life in Rising Sun, retiring in 1981 after 30 years from Aberdeen Proving Ground as a Military Pay Supervisor. She was a member of Janes United Methodist Church of Rising Sun and the Red Hat Society.
Helen enjoyed Senior Aerobics at the YMCA pool for many years, as well as playing Bingo with her friends at the Fairview Senior Housing. She loved traveling with her family, especially spending time with them in Florida. She was a good woman who lived an honorable life and was an inspiration to those who knew and loved her.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Melissa Buckland (Bryan) of Elkton, MD; grandchildren, George Gamble (Janice) of Colora, MD, Jill Gupta (Sunil) of Asbury, NJ, Jessica Bostic (Chris) of Perry, GA, Victoria Buckland of Elkton, MD, Christopher Buckland of Elkton, MD; and
six great-grandchildren.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Gamble; son, Robert (Bobby) Gamble; infant daughter, Phyllis Ann Gamble; and her five siblings.
Helen's family would like to thank Dr. Neil Lattin as well as RaeAnn, Michelle and the entire staff of Amedisys Hospice for their outstanding care of our beloved mother and grandmother.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bettie Murray Scholarship-Cecil College Scholarship in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.
A Celebration of Helen's life is scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11 AM, at Janes United Methodist Church, 213 North Walnut Street, Rising Sun, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, 9:30 AM until 11 AM, at the church prior to the funeral service. Pastor Steve Basht of Janes United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD.
Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2019