Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Helen Gilka Notice
On May 2, 2019, Helen E. Gilka (nee Giese), at the age of 96 ¾; beloved wife of the late John Paul Gilka; devoted mother of Paul Gilka and wife Lillian, Mary Bell and husband Louis, Angela Toal and husband Robert and Elaine Strong and husband Allen. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Sunday 2-5 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rally Against Parkinson's, c/o Forest Hill Health & Fitness, 2217 Commerce Rd., Forest Hill MD 21050. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 4 to May 5, 2019
