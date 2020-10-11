Helen "Onnie" Grill, previously of Essex MD, passed peacefully with family on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Palm Bay, FL. She was 87 years old.



Onnie was born on December 6, 1932 in St Michael's MD to William and Helen Alt. She was one of 5 children and a graduate of Patterson High School. She married Harry Pritchard Sr. and raised one son, Harry "Lee" Pritchard Jr. After the passing of her first husband, she married Robert W. Grill of Baltimore.



She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Doris Anderson and Henry Alt Sr, husbands, and son. She is survived by her brothers, William H. Alt of Parkville, MD. and Charles Alt of Killeen, Texas; stepchildren Robert Grill Jr. of Baltimore, MD. and Charlotte Lively of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren Jessica Ickes of Palm Bay, FL., Christine Lively Shaw and David Lively both of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren Matthew and Katherine Shaw, and Kendall and Luke Lively all of Charlotte, NC.



She was previously an active resident of the Essex Co-op Apartments and was a former member of several local social clubs including the Mermaids. She was known for her selfless acts of kindness, sense of humor, and as the life of the party. She was a longtime Orioles fan.



Funeral services will be held in Baltimore at a later date.



