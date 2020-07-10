On July 7th 2020; Helen H. Chlada, of Parkville; loving wife of the late George Kenneth Chlada; devoted mother of Kenneth Michael Chlada and wife Barbara, the late Daniel William Chlada; cherished sister of the late Mary Olson and Charles Hayes Jr.; Also survived by many loving family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Helen's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD 21234, on Sunday, July 12th 2020 on 2-4 and 6-8PM. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, 10:30AM at St Ursulas Church. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice - 555 W. Towsontown Blvd, Towson MD 21204.



