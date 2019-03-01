Helen Marie Hansell, 89 years, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at home. Born March 24, 1929 in Forest Hill, MD, she was the daughter of the late Willis Lawrence Havens, Sr. and Carrie Mae Gore Havens.Mrs. Hansell was formerly employed by the Citizens Care Center of Havre de Grace, MD, from 1967 – 1992 and served as the Office Manager. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees.Mrs. Hansell is survived by her daughter, Terry Lynn Hansell Kane and husband Paul Mark Kane, of Fayetteville, PA; two grandchildren, Brian Michael Kane (Erin), Laura Marie Murdock (Michael); four great grandchildren, Brendan Franklin Kane, Avery Lyn Kane, Lucas Kane Murdock, Molly Marie Murdock, and brother, Willard Glen Havens of North East, MD.Mrs. Hansell was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Franklin Hansell and brother, Willis Lawrence Havens, Jr.Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., P.O. Box 766, Perryville, MD 21903-0766.Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Internment will be in Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.Arrangements by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MDwww.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary