Helen Duker Hubbard died peacefully on December 28, 2019, at age 93, of ovarian cancer. Helen attended Calvert School, Bryn Mawr School, and Radcliffe College. She was married to George Hubbard for 30 years and is survived by her three children, G. Evans Hubbard, Thomas Hubbard, and Adreon Hubbard, three grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was a world traveler, lifelong learner, and avid hiker and canoeist. A private celebration of her life will be held this summer. Donations can be made in her name to the GBMC Cancer Center or Maryland Public Television.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020