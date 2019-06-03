|
|
On May 3, 2019, Regina "Jean" L. Johnson (nee Strickroth), 81, of Parkville, devoted sister of Jerry Strickroth & his wife Joan; loving aunt of Maryanne Roach & her husband Joe, Susan Miller & her husband Tony and Valerie Strickroth & partner Terri Dean.A Memorial Mass will be held on June 4, 2019, 11:00 A.M., at St. Ursula's Catholic Church, 8801 Harford Rd., Parkville. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Attn: Senator Bob Hooper House, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 3, 2019