Helen Josephine Kufera, age 92, of Edgewood, MD died peacefully at her home on August 6, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was the daughter of Angelo and Jennie (Cardaciotto) LaPorta and wife of 60 years to the late Stanislaus Joseph Kufera. Mrs. Kufera was one of the founding members of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She enjoyed being the church's administrative assistant for 16 years. Helen was also known for her fried dough stand at the church Fiesta, and for her Eucharistic Minister duties. She loved to garden, cook and crochet for others, but most of all, she loved her grandchildren.
Mrs. Kufera is survived by his son, Joseph Andrew Kufera and wife, Kay; daughter, Angela Kufera Setzer and husband, Wayne; sisters, Antionette Miller and Lucy LaPorta; grandchildren, Gregory and Joshua Kufera, Matthew and Danielle Setzer; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary and Anna LaPorta.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon, MD on Monday, August 12, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Mass will take place at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Edgewood on Tuesday, August 13, at 10 am. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Nottingham.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood, MD 21040.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019