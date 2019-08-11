Home

On August 6, 2019, Helen Josephine Kufera, age 92, of Edgewood, MD died peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Stanislaus Kufera for 60 years; devoted mother of Joseph Andrew Kufera and wife, Kay, and Angela Kufera Setzer and husband, Wayne; grandchildren Gregory and Joshua Kufera, Matthew and Danielle Setzer; sisters Antoinette Miller, Lucy LaPorta and the late Mary and Anna LaPorta; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 2-4 & 7-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, 10 am at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Edgewood, MD. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood, MD 21040. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019
