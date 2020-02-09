|
Helen Josephine (Chyba) Uzel, 99, of Leader Heights, PA passed away on February 7, 2020 at Manor Care South, York, PA. Born in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Frank John Chyba and Marie (Sacha) Chyba, and wife of the late Charles Uzel. She was a member of St John the Baptist Catholic Church in New Freedom.
Helen is survived by her son, Joseph Mach of Rockville, MD and daughter, Celeste Schmitz of New Freedom, PA; 3 step-daughters, Carol Doetsch of Bel Air, MD, Jane Hall and Donna Tallent both of Baltimore, MD, sister Regina Roble of Clearwater, FL; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Edward Chyba and Herman Chyba, and her sisters Alma Louch and Rita Matysek.
A viewing will be held from 10AM on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave. New Freedom until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11AM with Rev. Robert A. Yohe, Jr. as celebrant. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 2111 Ashland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020