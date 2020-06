Helen Keenan

On June 22, 2020, Helen P. Keenan, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Keenan; devoted mother of Dr. Mark Keenan and his partner Kristel Kirchner, and Maureen Keenan and her husband John Frantz; cherished grandmother of Harrison Keenan, Mary Harper Keenan, and Connor Keenan; dear sister of Phyllis McGuire.Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, June 29, from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to size limits, there may be a wait to enter. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082, on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church or Harford County Humane Society ( harfordshelter.org ).