Helen Keenan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 22, 2020, Helen P. Keenan, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Keenan; devoted mother of Dr. Mark Keenan and his partner Kristel Kirchner, and Maureen Keenan and her husband John Frantz; cherished grandmother of Harrison Keenan, Mary Harper Keenan, and Connor Keenan; dear sister of Phyllis McGuire.

Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, June 29, from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to size limits, there may be a wait to enter. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082, on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church or Harford County Humane Society (harfordshelter.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved