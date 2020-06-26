Helen Keenan

On June 22, 2020, Helen P. Keenan, beloved wife of the late William "Bill" Keenan; devoted mother of Dr. Mark Keenan and his partner Kristel Kirchner, and Maureen Keenan and her husband John Frantz; cherished grandmother of Harrison Keenan, Mary Harper Keenan, and Connor Keenan; dear sister of Phyllis McGuire.
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, June 29, from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to size limits, there may be a wait to enter. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082, on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church or Harford County Humane Society (harfordshelter.org).
Friends may call at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Monday, June 29, from 2-4 and 6-8. Due to size limits, there may be a wait to enter. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist, 13305 Long Green Pike, Hydes, MD 21082, on Wednesday, July 1 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church or Harford County Humane Society (harfordshelter.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.