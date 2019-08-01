|
Helen Ruth Kubik
January 3, 1928 – July 4, 2019
Nicknamed Firebird because of her irrepressible sparkle, Helen Ruth Kubik, 91, of Sarasota, FL died peacefully with her daughters by her side on July 4, 2019. Helen was born on January 3, 1928 in Staten Island, NY to Kurt and Agnes Lieder. Helen dedicated her career to education and was a teacher in Staten Island, NY, Harrisburg, PA, and Baltimore County, Maryland. There she helped pioneer the first mobile technology unit and then served as a vice principal and principal. She continued to share her talents with future teachers in her role as a lecturer/supervisor at Towson University and with home-schooled children at the Calvert School. Helen traveled the world with exuberance and was forever grateful to live for the last seven years at the remarkable Glenridge on Palmer Ranch in Sarasota. Always in motion, Helen wrote monthly articles for the Piper newsletter, taught Bible classes, and championed the Green Team efforts. She was fiercely devoted to and delighted by her beloved husband, Alex Kubik, who died in March 2019, and to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. A radiant presence, Helen inspired us all with her enduring faith, creativity, generosity of spirit, beauty, and signature style. Should you wish to celebrate Helen's big heart, commitment to children, and her love of Cape Cod, please consider a donation to Tommy's Place where a library will be named after her. Tommy's Place Foundation, Inc, 90 Shore Ave., Quincy, MA 02169, 617.799.5494, www.tommysplace.org, [email protected]
