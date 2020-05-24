Helen L. Mugavero Motto
Helen L. Mugavero Motto, age 100, passed away peacefully at her residence at Springwell Senior Living in Baltimore on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

She was the last surviving of nine children of Salvatora and Gregorio Mugavero. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Samuel; and by her siblings Constance Cherigo, David Mugavero, Mamie Prouty, Paul Baker, Rose, Josephine, Marion and Mary Mugavero. She was a graduate of Seton High School and worked for Lever Brothers, now Unilever, until her retirement.

Surviving her are numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews; step-children; step-grand and great-grandchildren; and a multitude of friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Social distancing measures, face covering, and a 50% capacity level will be in place at the funeral home.

A private funeral service for the family will be held on Tuesday, May 26th at 11 am at the funeral home. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

The family welcomes friends to join them for the service via video or telephone. We use Zoom for internet video and telephone conference calling. There is no charge for you to participate. Use the link below or dial the telephone number below to be connected to the event.

Join from PC, Mac, iOS or android: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4034588869

Join by telephone: Dial 1 301 715 8592 or 1 929 205 6099 and enter meeting number 403 458 8869

A memorial mass will be held at her parish, Saint Leo Roman Catholic Church, at a future date.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
MAY
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
MAY
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
